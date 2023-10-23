Home>>
China's fertilizer exports soar 31.6 pct in Jan-Sept period
(Xinhua) 13:27, October 23, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China exported 22.67 million tonnes of fertilizers from January to September, a surge of 31.6 percent year on year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.
In September 2023 alone, the country exported 3.77 million tonnes of fertilizers, up 20.3 percent year on year.
Among the different types of exported fertilizers, urea exports recorded the fastest growth last month, skyrocketing 241.7 percent from a year ago.
Urea exports reached 2.83 million tonnes during the first three quarters, an increase of 80 percent year on year, data showed.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
