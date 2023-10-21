Urgent: Trucks of humanitarian aid enter Gaza through Rafah border crossing

Xinhua) 15:54, October 21, 2023

GAZA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Saturday through the Rafah crossing, the only border crossing between the besieged coastal enclave and Egypt, according to Palestinian security sources and local eyewitnesses.

