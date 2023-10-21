Home>>
Urgent: Trucks of humanitarian aid enter Gaza through Rafah border crossing
(Xinhua) 15:54, October 21, 2023
GAZA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Saturday through the Rafah crossing, the only border crossing between the besieged coastal enclave and Egypt, according to Palestinian security sources and local eyewitnesses.
