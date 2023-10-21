Electricity cut out in Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Children use candles for lighting in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Oct. 20, 2023. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
