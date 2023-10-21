We Are China

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 10:35, October 21, 2023

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Netivot, southern Israel, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

