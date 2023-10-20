Chinese FM to attend int'l symposium on China's neighborhood diplomacy

Xinhua) 16:58, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and foreign minister, will attend the opening ceremony of the International Symposium to Commemorate the 10th Anniversary of China's Principle of Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness in Neighborhood Diplomacy and deliver a speech, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Friday.

The symposium will be held in Beijing on October 24, according to Mao.

Mao said that political figures from neighboring countries, heads of international and regional organizations, diplomatic envoys of neighboring countries to China and renowned experts and scholars will attend the Symposium online or in person.

Mao said the symposium will have in-depth exchanges of views on topics such as good neighborliness, sincerity, mutual benefit, openness and inclusiveness at four sub-fora under the theme of "Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness: New Dimensions, New Progress and New Vision".

