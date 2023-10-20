China welcomes California governor Newsom's visit: FM spokesperson

October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the upcoming visit of California Governor Gavin Newsom and his delegation to China and hopes that the visit will achieve positive results, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

According to a statement from Newsom's office, he will visit China next week. Mao told a daily news briefing that China hopes to promote exchanges and cooperation with California during the visit.

"We always encourage people from all walks of life in the two countries to have more frequent exchanges and support sub-national exchanges and cooperation in the economy, trade, science and technology, education, culture, and youth to bring more benefits to the two peoples and more positive energy to China-U.S. relations," Mao said.

