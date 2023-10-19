China Institute's Blue Cloud Award honors 8 champions for U.S.-China exchanges

Xinhua) 13:44, October 19, 2023

Singaporean businesswoman and philanthropist Michelle Liem speaks during the China Institute's annual Blue Cloud gala in New York, the United States, on Oct. 17, 2023. The China Institute's annual Blue Cloud gala honored here Tuesday eight people for promoting cross-cultural understanding between China and the United States. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China Institute's annual Blue Cloud gala honored here Tuesday eight people for promoting cross-cultural understanding between China and the United States.

Among the awardees were Chinese-American Emmy-award-winning television host Yue-Sai Kan, Singaporean businesswoman and philanthropist Michelle Liem, the founder and honorary chairman of Foremost Group Dr. James S.C. Chao, and five other members of Chao's family, including former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger delivered via video a congratulatory message to the gala that gathered over 350 guests including Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Founded in 1926, the China Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing understanding and deepening trust between the United States and China. The Blue Cloud Award was first introduced in 1984 to acknowledge outstanding individuals who embody the China Institute's mission.

