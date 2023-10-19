China opposes U.S. tightening export controls on semiconductors to China: MOC

Xinhua) 08:36, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the U.S. move to strengthen export controls on advanced computing semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Wednesday.

The United States modified and reinforced restrictions initially released on Oct. 7, 2022, in an update of export control rules issued Tuesday, and added more Chinese entities to the export control "entity list."

The spokesperson said the United States has been overstretching the concept of national security, abusing export control measures, and carrying out unilateral bullying.

Noting that the semiconductor industry is highly globalized, the spokesperson said the wrongful U.S. controls severely damage market rules and international economic and trade order, and threaten the stability of the global industry and supply chains.

It causes heavy loss to U.S. semiconductor firms and also affects their counterparts in other countries, the spokesperson said.

The United States should remove export controls on semiconductors to China and create an equitable, just, and predictable business environment for companies in the world, including Chinese ones, said the spokesperson, adding that China will take necessary measures to safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)