China to launch Shenzhou-17 crewed spaceship
The combination of Long March-2F carrier rocket and the Shenzhou-17 crewed spacecraft is vertically transferred to the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned. The spaceship will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.
