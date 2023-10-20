China to launch Shenzhou-17 crewed spaceship

Ecns.cn) 09:56, October 20, 2023

The combination of Long March-2F carrier rocket and the Shenzhou-17 crewed spacecraft is vertically transferred to the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned. The spaceship will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.

