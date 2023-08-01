Shenzhou-15 astronauts meet press after quarantine, initial recovery

Xinhua) 08:15, August 01, 2023

Fei Junlong (C), Deng Qingming (R) and Zhang Lu, astronauts of China's Shenzhou-15 crewed mission, meet the press in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts from China's Shenzhou-15 crewed mission met the press on Monday, their first appearance after returning to Earth in June.

Having completed the quarantine and recuperation stage, the astronauts are now undergoing observation, the gathered press were told at the Astronaut Center of China in Beijing.

At present, all crew are good physically and mentally. They will resume regular training after passing all health and wellbeing assessments.

China launched the manned spaceship Shenzhou-15 on Nov. 29, 2022, sending Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu to China's space station core module Tianhe.

During their six-month mission, the crew carried out more than 40 science experiments and tests and performed four extravehicular activities (EVAs), more than any other previous Chinese crew. They were also the first crew to spend Spring Festival in the space station after its completion.

"It is our honor to participate in and witness the official completion of China's space station," said Fei, the mission commander. China will make more solid progress in exploring outer space, he added.

Chinese astronaut Fei Junlong speaks during a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Chinese astronaut Zhang Lu speaks during a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Chinese astronaut Deng Qingming speaks during a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

