China's Shenzhou-16 astronauts conduct fluid physics experiments

Xinhua) 11:02, July 18, 2023

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 30, 2023 shows Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship conducting a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the radial port of core module Tianhe of the space station. (Xinhua/Li Jie)

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-16 astronauts recently worked with researchers on the ground in a number of in-orbit experiments including fluid physics experiments and cold atom interferometer set-up, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

In the microgravity environment of space, fluid physics research has a wide range of applications, such as spacecraft thermal management and propellant management, said the CASC.

The crew have been working and living in-orbit for a month and a half, and they have completed tasks such as the installation of the space radiation biological exposure experiment equipment and electric propulsion system gas cylinder.

In the following missions, they will carry out extravehicular activities, install extravehicular payloads and conduct space station maintenance and other tasks.

