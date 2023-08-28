How the Shenzhou-16 crew spend their free time in space

(People's Daily App) 15:19, August 28, 2023

What do taikonauts do in space besides scientific missions? China's Shenzhou-16 crew, stationed at the Tiangong space station since the end of May, spend their spare time washing their hair, sightseeing and planting vegetables. Crew member Zhu Yangzhu has an extra job: hair stylist for fellow taikonauts Jing Haipeng and Gui Haichao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)