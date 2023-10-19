China strongly condemns attack on hospital in Gaza: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:26, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is shocked by and strongly condemns the attack on a hospital in Gaza, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on an attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip on the night of October 17, which has caused massive casualties.

"We mourn for the victims and extend sympathies to the injured. China calls for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities and every possible effort to protect civilians and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster," said the spokesperson.

