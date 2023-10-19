Home>>
China strongly condemns attack on hospital in Gaza: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:26, October 19, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is shocked by and strongly condemns the attack on a hospital in Gaza, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on an attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip on the night of October 17, which has caused massive casualties.
"We mourn for the victims and extend sympathies to the injured. China calls for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities and every possible effort to protect civilians and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster," said the spokesperson.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza: health ministry
- UN human rights body concerned over Gaza humanitarian crisis
- UN agencies, ICRC strongly condemn hospital attack in Gaza
- Türkiye proposes guarantor formula for Palestine-Israel peace
- Putin says Russia ready to coordinate with partners to end violence, stabilize situation in Middle East
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.