50 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza: health ministry
(Xinhua) 17:09, October 18, 2023
GAZA, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- At least 50 Palestinians were killed last night after Israeli airstrikes on various locations in the coastal enclave, the Hamas-run health ministry said Wednesday.
In a brief statement sent to Xinhua, the ministry said that the latest assault happened in the cities of Deir al-Balah, Rafah, and Khan Younis in the southern parts of the coastal enclave, as well as in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, at least 3,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were killed by the Israeli military, the ministry noted.
Eyewitnesses reported that attacks by Israel, Hamas, and armed Palestinian factions have declined in recent hours.
