Aid trucks line up on Egyptian border waiting for access to Gaza

CAIRO, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Tens of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, medical supplies, food and blankets are lining up on Tuesday at the Rafah crossing, waiting for access to the coastal enclave of Palestine from the Egyptian side.

"Trucks moved from Arish city in north Sinai in the early hours of Tuesday to the Rafah crossing," Shihata Saber, a truck driver told Xinhua.

"I'm proud to be part of the covey. We are ready to enter aid to our brothers in Palestine," said Saber, who had waited for nearly four days after loading the aid in Arish.

After crossing Rafah, the trucks will head to the Kerem Shalom border crossing to be inspected by the Israeli side before moving to Gaza, an Egyptian security official told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Shipments of aid from Jordan, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates had arrived at the Arish airport, 50 km west of Rafah, together with medical supplies provided by the World Health Organization.

"Since the beginning of the conflict, Egypt attempted to keep the Rafah crossing bordering with Gaza open to deliver aid in coordination with the United Nations," said Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in a joint press conference with his French counterpart on Monday.

"(However) The Israeli government has not taken any measure from the side of Gaza to allow access," he said.

Hundreds of foreigners flocked on Saturday to the Rafah crossing, the only crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in an attempt to flee the Palestinian enclave.

There have been massive Israeli airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, in retaliation for Hamas-led attacks on Israel since Oct. 7.

