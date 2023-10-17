Türkiye proposes guarantor formula for Palestine-Israel peace

Xinhua) 16:48, October 17, 2023

ANKARA, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye has put forward a guarantor formula to end the new round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is seeking to turn the crisis into an opportunity for peace, the state-run TRT broadcaster quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as saying on Tuesday.

The parties in the conflict should have guarantors for permanent peace, Fidan told reporters, adding that the idea had been conveyed to the interlocutors.

Fidan said the international community should take an attitude that forces Israel to accept a two-state solution, and Türkiye shared its views on this issue with relevant parties.

The Turkish side has presented the main idea about guarantors and said that its mechanism should be discussed separately, he stated.

Multiple countries including Türkiye should act as guarantors once both parties reach an agreement, with the responsibility to ensure its implementation, he explained.

Fidan on Monday discussed the possibility of the release of hostages during a phone call with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack by firing thousands of rockets at Israeli targets, prompting offensive airstrikes from the Israeli side. Hamas militants also infiltrated Israeli territory and took a significant number of hostages during the attack.

The ongoing conflict has claimed over 4,000 lives in Palestine and Israel , according to latest official figures from both sides.

