11 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza

Xinhua) 09:34, October 17, 2023

GAZA, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- At least 11 Palestinian journalists were killed and 20 more others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said on Monday.

In a press statement, the syndicate said 50 local, regional, and international media organizations were targeted in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which have continued for 10 days.

Moreover, two journalists have gone missing as they were covering the escalation between Gaza-ruling Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel, the syndicate added.

It also noted that the continued power outage and internet problem in Gaza limited the ability of journalists to continue their coverage.

"Many journalists were subjected to direct threats and incitements from Israel on social media platforms," the syndicate said, calling on the international community to intervene to protect journalists.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip a week ago, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)