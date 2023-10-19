BRI crucial to Africa development: Congolese president

Xinhua) 13:19, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso said Wednesday that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has injected necessary resources into Africa's development.

The implementation of the BRI has greatly improved the infrastructure in the African continent and promoted the construction of the African continent's free trade area, Sassou Nguesso said at the High-level Forum on Digital Economy under the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

He pointed out that all cooperation projects under the BRI, from railways, roads and reservoirs to agricultural mechanization and optical cable laying, are crucial to the development of Africa and will help the African Union achieve its Agenda 2063 goals.

He stressed that digital construction, as a catalyst, improves communication between governments and people, helps companies better access global markets and supply chains, and adds value to African products.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)