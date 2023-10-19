Chinese vice president meets Lao president

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Thongloun is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday met with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, in Beijing.

Han said under the strategic guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Thongloun, the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future has achieved fruitful results and their high-quality Belt and Road cooperation is at the forefront.

China is ready to work with Laos to strengthen strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation, consolidate friendship and jointly build a high-standard, high-quality and high-level China-Laos community with a shared future, Han noted.

Thongloun, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, said the joint building of Belt and Road has made important contributions to the global economy and brought about important changes to the Lao economy and the lives of Lao people.

Laos highly values the eight major steps China will take to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and will work with China to push forward the building of the Laos-China community with a shared future, Thongloun said.

