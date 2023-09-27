China-Laos rail freight transport sees significant expansion in 2023

Xinhua) 08:49, September 27, 2023

Containers on the first banana train heading to China via the China-Laos Railway are seen at the Vientiane South Station in Vientiane, Laos, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- In the first eight months of 2023, the China-Laos Railway has transported 3,101,400 tons of goods, an increase of 138 percent year on year, according to the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC).

Lao News Agency (KPL) on Monday quoting deputy director of the LCRC, Anongdeth Phetkaysone, reported that the goods importing from China to Laos were 344,700 tonnes while the goods exporting from Laos to China were 2,752,200 million tons.

The main products exported to China included fruits, cassava flour, barley, rubber, beer, iron ore, rock and chemical fertilizers.

In addition, the China-Laos Railway has transported over 5 million tons of cargo since it was put into operation in 2021.

The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project showcasing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began its operation in December 2021. The 1,035-km cross-border railway connects southwest China's Kunming city with the Lao capital Vientiane.

