Over 100 countries support China's position at UN: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:39, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The fact that over 100 countries voiced support for China's just position at the UN reflects that the international community are against the politicization of human rights issues, and the attempt of few Western countries to interfere in other countries' internal affairs will not succeed, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment that Pakistan made a joint statement on behalf of over 70 countries and expressed their support for China's position on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang and opposition to interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Oct. 17.

The spokesperson said that the joint statement, which is on behalf of 72 countries, has pointed out that issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang are China's internal affairs, and is against the politicization of human rights issues, the application of double standards and interference in China's internal affairs in the name of human rights.

The joint statement calls on all parties to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect the right of people of each state to choose independently the path for development in light of their national conditions, the spokesperson said, adding that the statement also stressed that the international community should strengthen solidarity and coordination and promote and protect human rights.

A total of over 100 countries spoke up for justice and voiced support for China's just position at the UN. It fully reflects that the international community, especially the developing countries, are against the politicization of human rights issues, said the spokesperson, pointing out that the attempt of few Western countries to interfere in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights finds little support and will not succeed.

"China was recently re-elected as Member of the Human Rights Council for the term 2024-2026, marking the sixth time of its election to the council," said the spokesperson, adding that China will continue to advocate the common values of humanity, take an active part in global human rights governance, facilitate constructive dialogue and cooperation on human rights, advance the vision of protecting human rights through upholding security and promoting human rights through development and cooperation, and make greater contribution to the global human rights cause and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

