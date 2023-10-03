China to firmly uphold UN-centered int'l system, says envoy

Xinhua) 15:37, October 03, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Monday that China will steadfastly support the international system centered around the United Nations.

"China works tirelessly to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and firmly upholds the UN-centered international system," Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told the opening of the main session of the Fifth Committee of the 78th UN General Assembly, which deals with internal UN administrative and budgetary matters.

The ambassador said that facing the ongoing global challenges, member states should work together to strengthen the role of the United Nations and "adhere to true multilateralism."

"Finance serves as the foundation of and an important element underpinning the UN governance," Dai said. "To maintain the role of the UN and deliver on their commitment to multilateralism, all member states must shoulder their responsibilities and fulfill their obligations."

He said that one major contributor still has long-time arrears, which is the main cause of the UN's liquidity crisis.

"Solving this problem requires addressing both the symptoms and root causes and avoiding reliance on short-term temporary measures," he said.

