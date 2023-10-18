Jordan cancels four-way summit planned to halt Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Xinhua) 17:08, October 18, 2023

AMMAN, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Jordan has decided to call off the four-way summit here on Wednesday, Jordan's state-run Petra News Agency reported.

The summit was planned to bring together King Abdullah II of Jordan, U.S. President Joe Biden, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday that the cancellation of the summit was due to the ongoing Israeli assault against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that the summit was planned to produce a solution to stop the war, respect the humanity of the Palestinians, and provide necessary aid. He added that the decision to refrain from holding the summit came after consulting with the Palestinians and Egyptian counterparts, as well as discussions with the United States.

Safadi urged the international community to put an end to the bloodshed and added that the summit will be held at a time when it can stop the war, deliver humanitarian support to the people of Gaza, and put an end to the catastrophe.

He also confirmed that the U.S. president would not be visiting Jordan on Wednesday.

