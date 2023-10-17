Income of China's basic medical insurance fund up 9.3 pct in Jan-Aug

Xinhua) 15:12, October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The income of China's basic medical insurance fund, which includes maternity insurance, increased 9.3 percent year on year to over 2.09 trillion yuan (291 billion U.S. dollars) from January to August, data from the National Healthcare Security Administration shows.

The income of the basic medical insurance fund for urban workers totaled 1.47 trillion yuan during the period, an increase of 13 percent from last year. The income of the basic medical insurance fund for rural and non-working urban residents was 618.53 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.3 percent.

The data shows that basic medical insurance fund spending in the first eight months rose 18.3 percent from the previous year to 1.79 trillion yuan.

For urban workers, fund expenditure was 1.13 trillion yuan, of which 70.95 billion yuan was spent on maternity insurance.

