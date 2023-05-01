China's insurance asset management association registers product scale of over 155 bln yuan

Xinhua) 11:58, May 01, 2023

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- The value of products registered by the Insurance Asset Management Association of China, an organization serving the country's insurance asset management industry, hit 155.19 billion yuan (about 22.41 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2023.

Of the 108 projects registered during the period, 102 were registered for debt investment plans and four for equity investment plans, with the fund size reaching 144.75 billion yuan and 7.93 billion yuan, respectively.

The other two were private equity insurance funds totaling 2.5 billion yuan.

As of the end of the first quarter, the association had handled the registration of 2,990 products with a fund size totaling 6.49 trillion yuan.

