Ancient weapon storehouse ruins discovered along China's Great Wall

Xinhua) 15:23, October 16, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese archaeologists have unearthed 59 ancient stone grenades from the ruins of a building in the western section of the Badaling Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Beijing.

Archaeologists believed that the building was a warehouse storing weapons along the Great Wall.

"It is the first time that such weapon storehouse has been found along the Great Wall that converts our previous perceptions," said Shang Heng, a researcher from the municipal institute of archaeology.

Previously, archaeologists found more than 400 similar stone grenades, a primitive edition of ancient grenades, which are believed to be a common weapon for guards of the Great Wall during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

"These seemingly unremarkable stones have a round hole in the center for gunpowder fillings. After filling, they can be sealed and thrown out, which can not only hit the enemy but also cause an explosion to defeat the enemy," explained Shang.

Atop the towers on the Great Wall used to defend against enemies, fire pits and stove sites with utensils like pots, plates, bowls, scissors, and shovels were also founded, helping restore the daily life of the border guards in the Ming Dynasty. Other defense facilities, including a stone fort facility, were also unveiled during their excavation.

The Great Wall consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. The existing sections have a total length of over 21,000 km.

From 2000 to 2022, more than 110 Great Wall protection projects have been carried out in Beijing, including those for its repair, renovation, and research.

