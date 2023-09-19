6,000-year-old human DNA extracted in east China
NANJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- DNA from a 6,000-year-old human skeleton found in the city of Wuxi in east China's Jiangsu Province has been extracted, according to new archaeological research.
The ancient human DNA sample from a male skeleton found in a tomb is from the Neolithic Age Majiabang Culture period.
Compared with published mitochondrial DNA data found in other ancient sites in various countries and regions, this type of DNA is the same as that found in places including northern Vietnam (4,000-2,000 years ago), northern Laos (3,000 years ago), Indonesia (2,000 years ago), the Philippines (1,800 years ago), and Guangxi, China (1,500 years ago), said Wen Shaoqing, an archaeologist who leads the research.
Wen said that the discovery fills a gap in ancient DNA research in southern China, which was once hindered by environmental impact and poor preservation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Water system from early Shang Dynasty discovered in central China
- Archaeologists find ancient tombs, house foundations in northeast China
- Human ancestors came through survival crisis 900,000 years ago: study
- Joint archaeological work along ancient Silk Road fosters friendship, yields results
- Over 3,200 tombs found in 3,000-year-old ruins in China's plateau province
- Underwater investigation launched for First Sino-Japanese War battleship
- Longgupo Site starts fifth stage of excavation in Wushan County, SW China
- Centuries-old stele unearthed in north China's Hebei
- Technologies give leg up to archaeological studies on relics unearthed at Sanxingdui Ruins site
- Latest excavation of Yuanmou ape-man site begins in SW China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.