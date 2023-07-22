Latest excavation of Yuanmou ape-man site begins in SW China

Staff workers conduct excavation work at Yuanmou ape-man site in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 21, 2023.

KUNMING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- More than 80 researchers commenced China's latest round of archaeological excavation of its renowned Yuanmou ape-man site in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday. The researchers are exploring unsolved mysteries at the site that date back to around 1.7 million years ago.

The new round of excavation is scheduled to cover 200 square meters of the site's southeastern section.

In 1965, Chinese archaeologists found two hominin teeth fossils at the Yuanmou ape-man site, winning the site a nickname of "hometown of oriental human ancestors."

In 1973, 16 pieces of stoneware were unearthed at the site, with some ashes left underground. The discoveries indicate that the Yuanmou ape-men could make tools, and it is possible that they could also make use of fire at that time.

Before the latest excavation, the researchers finished a three-phase special investigation and exploration work on ancient human beings and paleolithic archaeology at the site and its surrounding areas. The preliminary investigation has unveiled over 600 pieces of stoneware and more than 640 animal fossils, said Ruan Qijun, the leader of the latest round of excavation at the site.

Staff workers screen excavated soil in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 21, 2023.

This aerial photo shows the Yuanmou ape-man excavation site in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 21, 2023.

A staff worker sorts excavated soil in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 21, 2023.

Staff workers conduct excavation work at Yuanmou ape-man site in Yuanmou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 21, 2023.

