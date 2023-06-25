Tomb from 2,000 years ago excavated in south China

NANNING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- A tomb from more than 2,000 years ago was excavated in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said local archaeologists.

The tomb was found on a peninsula in a reservoir area in the Pantao Village of Pingguo City and it dates back to the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC). Bronze battle-axes, bronze drums and jade ware were also unearthed in this area.

Huang Xin, an archaeologist from Guangxi, said that such a high level of burial quality, as evidenced by the funeral objects, was rare in the area.

"Such bronze drums were rare in Guangxi, and the latest discovery is helpful for us to learn about the history of this place," said Wang Xing, who works with the Guangxi institute of cultural relics protection and archaeology.

He added that the findings indicated the possibility of the location serving as a transportation hub in the past.

Archaeologists also found seven Neolithic sites nearby, as well as pieces of ceramics spanning between the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

