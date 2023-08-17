Longgupo Site starts fifth stage of excavation in Wushan County, SW China

August 17, 2023

Staff members conduct survey operation at the Longgupo Site in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, on Aug. 16, 2023. Longgupo Site officially started the fifth stage of excavation on Wednesday, and researchers are expected to find more about ancient humans, fossils and related artifacts there. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

The fifth-stage excavation covers an operation area of 30 square meters. Huang Wanbo, a member of the expert group responsible for the excavation, said the Longgupo Site provides rich materials for revealing the process of human development and demonstrating the million-year human history in the Three Gorges area between Chongqing and Hubei Province, which is of great academic significance and has a wide social impact.

A staff member does cleaning work at the Longgupo Site in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, on Aug. 16, 2023. Longgupo Site officially started the fifth stage of excavation on Wednesday, and researchers are expected to find more about ancient humans, fossils and related artifacts there. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows the archaeological excavation area at the Longgupo Site in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing. Longgupo Site officially started the fifth stage of excavation on Wednesday, and researchers are expected to find more about ancient humans, fossils and related artifacts there. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

