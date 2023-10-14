China higher education exhibition held in Ghana

ACCRA, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China higher education exhibition, sponsored by the China Scholarship Council, was held Thursday in Accra, the capital of Ghana, featuring 24 top Chinese universities.

Opening the exhibition, Lu Kun, China's ambassador to Ghana, said the scholarship council chose only Ghana and Egypt for its visits this year, making Ghana the only destination in sub-Saharan Africa.

"This special arrangement reflects the great importance the Chinese government attaches to Ghana as an education hub in the region and beyond," the ambassador said, adding that the exhibition would create opportunities for Ghanaian students to travel to and study in China under various types of scholarships and the Chinese embassy would continue to support Ghanaian students in that regard.

The universities participating in the exhibition included Beijing Language and Culture University, Tianjin University, Dalian University of Technology, and East China Normal University.

At the exhibition stands, officials of the universities briefed Ghanaian students on the Chinese educational system, application procedures, accommodation, course areas and scholarship options.

In a speech read for him, Ghana's Minister for Education Yaw Osei Adutwum commended China for building a higher educational sector celebrated for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, saying the exhibition offered an opportunity for enhanced educational cooperation and new partnerships for growth.

Gideon Debrah, a final-year accounting student at the University of Ghana, welcomed the exhibition, hoping to win a scholarship to further his education in China.

"Chinese education promotes hard work and healthy competition, and I really hope to further my education in China to improve my professional skills," Debrah told Xinhua.

