Pic story: rural children enjoy art education in C China's Hunan

Xinhua) 08:51, August 22, 2023

Children try the toy bows and arrows made by themselves in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Graduating from art college, Liu Xiu and his wife Zhou Yan established an art and culture exchange center for children at Youyujing Village, Shuishi Township, Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province in 2015.

Since then, the couple and some resident teachers have been providing art courses for children from the village and neighboring towns.

More than 50 children participated in various art courses such as painting, performing, music, poetry and script writing in the center during this summer vacation.

On the evening of Aug. 20, an art festival was held in the center to showcase children's art works, marking the end of the summer courses.

A child tells his stories in a performance with a basketball during an art festival in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Children play on the swing after dinner in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Zhou Yan joints two beams as she sets up an art installation with the help of volunteers and villagers in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Children play a game of quoits during an art festival in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Children and teachers perform during an art festival in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Children interact with a volunteer during dinner in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Children play Touhu game, or pitch-pot, an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw arrows from a set distance into a pot, during an art festival in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Zhou Yan (R) introduces children participating in the performance to the audience in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo shows an art installation framed by tree branches and bamboo strips in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo shows a view of Dayuan hamlet of Youyujing Village, Shuishi Township in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Children recite poems written by themselves during an art festival in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Children play inside an art installation in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A child paints on a pottery clay installation at an art center in Ningyuan County of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

