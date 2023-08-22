Foreign students relish life, opportunities in China

08:35, August 22, 2023 By ZOU SHUO ( China Daily

Students attempt Chinese calligraphy at the Confucius Institute in Johannesburg, South Africa, during a United Nations Chinese Language Day event on April 19. ZHANG YUDONG / XINHUA

In recent years, China has welcomed a growing number of students from overseas, especially from the BRICS countries, in part due to the five nations' close economic and trade cooperation and international exchanges.

With its long history, rich culture and warm and friendly people, studying in China provides a great opportunity for personal development, according to Brazilian Igor Eduardo Fortes Li.

The 29-year-old is a postgraduate student at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, and has lived in China for 15 years.

"China has huge potential for development, and China's economy, in particular, has made remarkable achievements during the 40-something years of reform and opening-up," he said.

"The Belt and Road Initiative is a wise initiative to better realize a community with a shared future for mankind. It is full of the wisdom of the Chinese civilization, which is not hegemonic, and in which all are equal. We all work together to improve our lives."

Russian student Victoria Bonkaeva, 24, is an undergraduate student at Beijing Language and Culture University.

She has been learning Chinese for about nine years and her interest in the language was first piqued while watching Chinese TV shows and listening to Chinese songs.

Like many foreign students when they first come to China, Bonkaeva thought she might struggle adjusting to her new life, but her fears were quickly put to rest.

"China is developing very rapidly technologically and economically. I like the way the Alipay payment system works, you can pay electronically almost everywhere," she said.

Technology makes everyday life very easy, so you can buy tickets for an event, shop online and get anything delivered via various apps, she added.

Fellow Russian, Anastasia Kalgonova, a postgraduate student at Beijing International Studies University said she loves China and thinks the people are smart and hospitable.

"China has developed rapidly. In terms of technology, I believe China is the closest to what I've read in science fiction novels," she said.

Kalgonova, 29, said she was also impressed by China's poverty alleviation efforts, which she has seen the results of firsthand after visiting the Ningxia Hui autonomous region.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, many international students have gained the opportunity to study in China and they have become a bridge between their home country and China, she said.

The initiative has been effective and benefited China and the world, she added.

Irina Kazak, a Russian doctoral student at Beijing Jiaotong University, decided to come to China to study because the country offers excellent educational opportunities and has become a leading global economic and technological power.

China has become a leader in artificial intelligence, electronics and information technology. This creates immense opportunities for innovation and the development of new technologies, said the 26-year-old.

She said she was particularly impressed by the development of the transportation infrastructure, especially high-speed trains and the subway, which provide fast and convenient transportation.

The BRI promotes economic cooperation among countries and the creation of a sustainable world. It also helps strengthen connections among peoples and facilitates the exchange of knowledge and experience, which are key factors in achieving peace and prosperity, she said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)