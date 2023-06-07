Classroom renovation project brings benefits to students in Yiyang, C China's Hunan

People's Daily Online) 10:28, June 07, 2023

A volunteer teaches a class at Shankou School in Xianxi town, Yiyang city, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Nine classrooms at Shankou School in Xianxi town, Yiyang city, central China's Hunan Province, were inaugurated on June 5 after being renovated. The classroom renovation project is the first public welfare project of the State Grid in Hunan.

The renovation of the classrooms began in 2022 by the State Grid Materials Co., Ltd. and State Grid Hunan Electric Power Co., Ltd. During the renovation, the two companies improved the lighting systems as well as the desks and chairs and other furniture. The project passed an inspection in January 2023.

Other facilities, including a sports center and a reading room, were built for the school. Over 200 books and dozens of study and sports materials were donated to the school.

During the inauguration ceremony, volunteers from the State Grid Yiyang Power Supply Company and students from the school sang, and the students also performed dances, recitation and martial arts.

"I'm very happy to be able to study in a bright and spacious classroom. Thank you for your help," said Yan Sijie, a fifth grade student from the school.

The project has enriched the education resources of the school. Volunteers from power companies will go to the school for an electrical safety check on a regular basis and give the students electrical safety classes, ensuring a safe and pleasant environment for them.

Yang Lilong, dean of Shankou School, said the school is willing to work with the State Grid Public Welfare Foundation, which initiated the project, the State Grid Materials Co., Ltd. and State Grid Hunan Electric Power Co., Ltd., to carry out activities such as electrical safety education and reading activities, and promote the health and safety of students.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)