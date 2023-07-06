China has nearly 520,000 schools in 2022: education ministry
BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China had 518,500 schools of all levels and sorts by 2022, with the total number of students reaching 293 million, the Ministry of Education said Wednesday.
According to statistics released by the ministry, the country registered 18.8 million full-time teachers at all levels last year.
The total number of kindergartens dropped by 1.9 percent to 289,200 last year, according to the ministry.
There are 201,600 compulsory education schools nationwide, with 159 million students, said the ministry, adding that the retention rate of nine-year compulsory education hit 95.5 percent in 2022.
It added that China had 15,000 regular senior high schools in 2022, the enrollment of which increased by 4.71 percent year on year to 9.48 million.
Photos
Related Stories
- China mulls new patriotic education law
- China aims to build quality, balanced basic public education by 2027
- China issues guidelines on promoting integration of industry, education
- Classroom renovation project brings benefits to students in Yiyang, C China's Hunan
- China moves to strengthen scientific education in primary, secondary schools
- Asian scholars prefer mainland for higher studies
- Chinese vocational training program welcomed in Thailand
- Luban Workshop: a bridge of cultural, people-to-people communication between China, foreign countries
- Overseas study likely to regain popularity
- Experts, officials call for deepening int'l education cooperation
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.