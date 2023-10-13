Annual education conference and expo aims to strengthen global cooperation

Yu Yunfeng, Secretary General of the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE), addresses the audience at the press conference for the 2023 China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education (CACIE) in Beijing on Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

A press conference for the 2023 China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education (CACIE) outlined the event's highlights in Beijing on Thursday, with nearly 50 guests and media representatives in attendance.

CACIE 2023, scheduled to unfold in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Beijing from Oct. 21 to 28, is themed "Advance and Connect: Converging the Power of Education." The main event of CACIE 2023, including CACIE plenary, CACIE night, 41 parallel forums and other networking opportunities will be held from Oct.26 to 28 in Beijing. It will serve as a platform for educational organizations to exchange ideas, strengthen friendships, and foster cooperation to promote high-quality educational development. CACIE 2023 is set to welcome representatives from education administrative departments, universities, foreign embassies, education organizations, service agencies, and corporations from over 60 countries and regions worldwide. Additionally, the expo will host 362 educational institutions from 33 countries and regions, providing a rich and diverse exhibition of educational opportunities.

"As China's largest platform for international education exchanges, CACIE serves as a vital window connecting China's education to the world and plays a pivotal role as a bridge for the world to understand China," said Yu Yunfeng, secretary-general of the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE).

He noted that the event is dedicated to showcasing China's achievements in promoting high-quality education to both domestic and international guests, highlighting its ongoing efforts to expand educational outreach and actively participate in global educational governance.

Christopher Willford, public engagement officer of the U.S. Embassy in China, expressed a warm welcome to Chinese students and underscored the increasing number of Chinese students enrolling in U.S. universities and colleges, as well as the issuance of over 90,300 visas for Chinese students, scholars, and their families, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

Jane Liu, the education manager of the New Zealand Embassy in Beijing, emphasized New Zealand's unwavering commitment to its international students from China, underscoring the nation's dedication to providing them comprehensive support and care through well-structured policies and a welcoming social environment.

Shi Jia, marketing director at the German Academic Exchange Service(DAAD), highly commended the remarkable progress in people-to-people exchanges between China and Germany. "Within the context of the friendly and cooperative relations between these two countries, academic collaboration and exchange have seen significant growth," she said.

During the press conference, representatives from participating countries provided insights into their upcoming events at CACIE 2023 and encouraged further international people-to-people and educational exchanges.

Organized by CEAIE, CACIE stands as one of the largest and foremost international education events in the Asia-Pacific, where global educators converge to share ideas and pursue cooperation. It has been held annually since 2000.

