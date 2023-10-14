Syrian president calls for collective int'l action to curb Israel's attack on Gaza

DAMASCUS, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday voiced his country's solidarity with the the Palestinian people, calling for collective international action to curb the current Israeli military campaign in Gaza, state news agency SANA reported.

Assad made the remarks during his meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during which Assad condemned the Israeli military's "violent and indiscriminate actions" against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, Assad also underscored the gravity of the situation, calling attention to the continuous denial of the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state and live with dignity and freedom.

He highlighted the repercussions of the denial, emphasizing that the region's stability remains at stake as long as the international community allows the persistent suppression of Palestinian rights by the Israeli forces and their Western allies.

Echoing Assad's remarks, Abdollahian emphasized the critical need to intensify global efforts to put an end to the ongoing injustices perpetrated by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people.

