Resource-based city transformed into more diversified economy in SW China

Xinhua) 10:14, October 14, 2023

Students are seen on the Qijiang campus of Chongqing College of Mobile Communication in Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 27, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Staff members conduct experiments at a satellite technology company in Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 12, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows the construction site of the Chongqing affiliate of Jiangsu Provincial Hospital in Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A staff member works at the workshop of a smart technology company in Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 12, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A staff member demonstrates a product at the exhibition hall of a smart technology company in Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 12, 2023.

Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A staff member works on the production line of a beverage company in an industrial park of Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 11, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows the Qijiang campus of Chongqing College of Mobile Communication in Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Villagers promote local agricultural products via live streaming in Hongyan Village of Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 12, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

People work at the construction site of the Chongqing affiliate of Jiangsu Provincial Hospital in Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 26, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A villager is seen at the homestay she runs in Hongyan Village of Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 12, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A staff member works on the production line of a food company in an industrial park of Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 11, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A staff member presents graphics on a screen in a cyber security monitor center in Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 12, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Staff members work on the production line of a new material company in Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 12, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A medical worker talks with a patient at the transition ward of the Chongqing affiliate of Jiangsu Provincial Hospital in Qijiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Oct. 12, 2023. Qijiang District of Chongqing was once an industrial base and a major gear manufacturing city in western China. In recent years, the local government has focused on building an innovation ecosystem that revolves around key elements such as production, human resources, and urban development. This effort has led to a gradual transformation of the district from a resource-based city to a more diversified economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)