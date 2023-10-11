Multinationals in China Exhibition displays advanced tech and products

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:02, October 11, 2023

People pass by a booth showcasing comprehensive utilization of clean energy on land and sea at the 2023 Multinationals in China Exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, Oct 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

The fourth Qingdao Multinationals Summit, scheduled from Oct 10 to 12 in Qingdao, Shandong province, features a sideline event of the Multinationals in China Exhibition.

The exhibition displays the development strategies of multinationals in China, as well as cooperation achievements, advanced technologies and products. A total of 231 multinationals will showcase more than 1,600 exhibits at the exhibition.

