China's yuan loans grow by 19.75 trln yuan in Jan.-Sept.

Xinhua) 17:25, October 13, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 19.75 trillion yuan (about 2.75 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first nine months of this year, central bank data showed Friday.

In September alone, the yuan-denominated loans rose by 2.31 trillion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, climbed 10.3 percent year on year to 289.67 trillion yuan at the end of September.

The growth rate was 0.3 percentage points lower than it was at the end of August, and 1.8 percentage points lower than at the end of September last year.

