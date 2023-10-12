Thousand-year- old artificial canal in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 15:46, October 12, 2023

Aerial view of Lingqu Canal, one of the world's oldest and most well-preserved artificial canals, in Xing'an County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

Lingqu was built in 214 B.C. during the Qin Dynasty (221-206 B.C.) winding some 37 kilometers. It was inscribed on the World Heritage Irrigation Structures in 2018.

