Home>>
Thousand-year- old artificial canal in Guangxi
(Ecns.cn) 15:46, October 12, 2023
Aerial view of Lingqu Canal, one of the world's oldest and most well-preserved artificial canals, in Xing'an County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)
Lingqu was built in 214 B.C. during the Qin Dynasty (221-206 B.C.) winding some 37 kilometers. It was inscribed on the World Heritage Irrigation Structures in 2018.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Soak in the vibes of Beijing with a Central Axis city walk
- Capturing the beauty of China: A British travel photographer's adventure
- Over 100 mln trips made on Chinese railways in one week amid holiday travel boom
- Desert tourist attractions fuel travel enthusiasm in NW China
- Historic buildings with modern elements spark new vitality
- Travel frenzy to reach new peak in China's "golden week" holiday period
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.