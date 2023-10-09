In pics: 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Xinhua) 16:53, October 09, 2023

Gold medalist Simone Biles (C) of the United States, silver medalist Rebeca Andrade (L) of Brazil and bronze medalist Flavia Saraiva of Brazil pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States reacts during the awarding ceremony of Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Simone Biles of the United States competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Flavia Saraiva of Brazil competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Zhou Yaqin of China competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Silver medalist Rebeca Andrade (L) of Brazil and bronze medalist Flavia Saraiva of Brazil pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Alice Kinsella of Britain competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Naomi Visser of the Netherlands during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

