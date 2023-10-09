In pics: 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
Gold medalist Simone Biles (C) of the United States, silver medalist Rebeca Andrade (L) of Brazil and bronze medalist Flavia Saraiva of Brazil pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States reacts during the awarding ceremony of Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Simone Biles of the United States competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Flavia Saraiva of Brazil competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Zhou Yaqin of China competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Silver medalist Rebeca Andrade (L) of Brazil and bronze medalist Flavia Saraiva of Brazil pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhou Yaqin of China competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Alice Kinsella of Britain competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Naomi Visser of the Netherlands during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhou Yaqin of China competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Gold medalist Simone Biles (C) of the United States, silver medalist Rebeca Andrade (L) of Brazil and bronze medalist Flavia Saraiva of Brazil pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Simone Biles of the United States competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhou Yaqin of China competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Simone Biles of the United States competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhou Yaqin of China competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Naomi Visser of the Netherlands during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zhou Yaqin of China competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Flavia Saraiva of Brazil competes during the Women's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Medal winners of rhythmic gymnastics events at Hangzhou Asian Games
- Medal winners of artistic gymnastics events at Hangzhou Asian Games
- China add medals in parallel bars, balance beam and horizontal bar at FIG worlds
- Highlights of 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
- Veteran Liu, newcomer Qiu make China's day with double golds at FIG Worlds
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.