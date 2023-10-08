Highlights of 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Xinhua) 14:09, October 08, 2023

Qiu Qiyuan (L) and Huang Zhuofan of China pose after the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan reacts after the Men's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Artem Dolgopyat (R) of Israel celebrates after the Men's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Qiu Qiyuan of China competes during the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Qiu Qiyuan (L) of China and Huang Zhuofan pose after the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

You Hao of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gold medalist Qiu Qiyuan (C) of China, silver medalist Kaylia Nemour (L) of Algeria and bronze medalist Shilese Jones of the United States pose during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Uneven Bars of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Qiu Qiyuan (L) of China reacts after the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gold medalist Artem Dolgopyat (C) of Israel, silver medalist Kazuki Minami of Japan and bronze medalist Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Floor Exercise of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Kaylia Nemour of Algeria competes during the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

You Hao of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

You Hao of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Qiu Qiyuan of China celebrates after the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Simone Biles of the United States reacts after the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Frederick Richard of the United States prepares for the Men's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gold medalist Artem Dolgopyat (C) of Israel, silver medalist Kazuki Minami of Japan and bronze medalist Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Floor Exercise of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Frederick Richard of the United States competes during the Men's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Liu Yang of China reacts after the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Artem Dolgopyat (L) of Israel poses with Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan after the Men's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Liu Yang of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan competes during the Men's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gold medalist Qiu Qiyuan of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Uneven Bars of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan competes during the Men's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan celebrates after the Men's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

You Hao of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Liu Yang of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Kaylia Nemour of Algeria competes during the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

You Hao of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan competes during the Men's Floor Exercise Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Qiu Qiyuan (L) of China hugs Huang Zhuofan of China after the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Simone Biles of the United States reacts after the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Gold medalist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel poses during the awarding ceremony for the Men's Floor Exercise of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Shilese Jones of the United States competes during the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

You Hao of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Qiu Qiyuan of China celebrates after the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

You Hao of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Gold medalist Qiu Qiyuan of China poses during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Uneven Bars of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

You Hao of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Liu Yang of China celebrates after the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Qiu Qiyuan of China reacts after the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

You Hao of China competes during the Men's Rings Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Simone Biles of the United States competes during the Women's Uneven Bars Final of the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)