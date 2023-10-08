Home>>
Try Asian Games sports with the lovable Pan Panda: Breaking
Breaking, a form of street dance rooted in American hip-hop culture and originating in the 1970s, has become a prominent sport. Breaking competitions follow a format where two sides, red and blue, take turns performing at the venue. Judges evaluate the contestants based on their skills, performance, creativity, diversity, musicality, personality, and other indicators. The breaking event at the 19th Asian Games concluded on Saturday at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou. Add to the excitement with Panda Pan!
