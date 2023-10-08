China wins Asian Games women's hockey title
Team members of Chinese women's hockey attend the awarding ceremony after winning the women's hockey gold medal at the 19th Asian Games at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
China beat South Korea 2-0 in the women's hockey final to pocket the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday.
Players compete during the 19th Asian Games women's hockey gold medal match at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Players of Chinese women's hockey celebrate after winning the women's hockey gold medal at the 19th Asian Games at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Players compete during the 19th Asian Games women's hockey gold medal match at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Team members of Chinese women's hockey attend the awarding ceremony after winning the women's hockey gold medal at the 19th Asian Games at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
