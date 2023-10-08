2 terrorists of banned outfit killed in SW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani police killed two terrorists during a recent operation in the country's southwestern city of Quetta, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police said.

According to the CTD officials, personnel of the CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation on Friday in the Hazar Ganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province.

The CTD received information that two armed militants of the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army were tasked with carrying out terrorist activity against sensitive installations in Quetta, said officials, adding that the terrorists fled their hideout on a motorcycle as the police team reached the area to seize them.

"During the course of action, the two motorcyclists were signaled to stop, but they opened indiscriminate fire on the CTD team, forcing officials to return the fire and killing them on the spot," the officials said.

A huge cache of arms and explosive material was also recovered from their compound.

