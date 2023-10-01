In pics: swimming events at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:55, October 01, 2023

Takahashi Miki of Japan competes during the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Chen Juner (C) of China competes during the Men's 200m Butterfly Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Pan Zhanle of China competes during the Men's 400m Freestyle Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold Medalist Li Bingjie of China attends the awarding ceremony for Women's 800m Freestyle of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Zhang Yufei of China poses with gold medals after Swimming contests at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Wang Shun of China poses with gold medals after Swimming contests at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Wang Shun of China takes selfies with volunteers after Swimming contests at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Haughey Siobhan Bernadette of China's Hong Kong competes during the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Kan Cheuk Tung Natalie of China's Hong Kong competes during the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold Medalist Honda Tomoru (C) of Japan, Silver Medalist Wang Kuan-hung (L) of Chinese Taipei and Bronze Medalist Chen Juner of China attend the awarding ceremony for Men's 200m Butterfly of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Gold Medalist (C) Qin Haiyang of China, Silver Medalist Sun Jiajun (R) of China and Bronze Medalist Choi Dongyeol of South Korea pose after the awarding ceremony for Men's 50m Breaststroke of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold Medalist Li Bingjie (C) of China, Silver Medalist Kobori Waka (L) of Japan and Bronze Medalist Yang Peiqi of China attend the awarding ceremony for Women's 800m Freestyle of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

Gold Medalist Qin Haiyang of China poses after the awarding ceremony for Men's 50m Breaststroke of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Qin Haiyang (4th R) and Sun Jiajun (4th L) of China compete during the Men's 50m Breaststroke Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Li Bingjie (L) of China competes during the Women's 800m Freestyle Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Yu Yiting (R) and Zhang Yufei of China compete during after the Women's 50m Butterfly Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Yu Yiting (4th L) of China, Zhang Yufei (4th R) of China and Ikee Rikako (3rd R) of Japan compete during the Women's 50m Butterfly Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

