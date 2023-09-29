China seeks public opinion on draft cross-border data flow protocols

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Cyberspace Administration of China on Thursday issued a document containing draft protocols for the regulation and boosting of cross-border flows of internet data, aiming to solicit public opinion.

All providers would be asked to submit relevant security appraisals if the personal information data they offer overseas exceeds 1 million individuals, according to the document.

Cross-border flows of data generated from activities such as international trade, academic cooperation, multinational manufacturing and marketing would be exempted from relevant security appraisals, individual information-flow contracts and information protection certificates, so long as the data does not include personal or important information, according to the draft protocols.

The document also specifies other exemption scenarios, including the provision of personal information overseas as necessitated by an individual's cross-border shopping, flight booking or hotel reservation contracts, or the provision of personal information overseas that is essential to the protection of an individual's life, health or property during an emergency.

