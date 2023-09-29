China urges U.S. to bring mil-to-mil relations back on right track

September 29, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesman on Thursday urged the United States to take real action to create conditions to bring relations between the two countries' militaries back on the right track.

Wu Qian, the spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on a recent statement of U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner, who said that the executive levels of the two militaries lack clear and consistent communication channels.

Wu said the Chinese and U.S. militaries have maintained candid and effective communication through diplomatic channels.

"What the United States does not have is not the communication channels, but the courage and action to face realities squarely and correct its mistakes," Wu said.

