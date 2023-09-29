China opposes U.S. suppression of Chinese firms over "forced labor prevention"

Xinhua) 09:43, September 29, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua)-- China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said it is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the United States' recent addition of three Chinese firms to the so-called Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List.

A spokesperson for the ministry said that the move, which lacks factual basis and transparency, is classic economic coercion.

The Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory and supplemental documents issued by the United States have grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and suppressed Chinese companies under the banner of "human rights," according to the spokesperson.

There is no forced labor in Xinjiang, the spokesperson said, noting that the United States is undermining Xinjiang's prosperity and stability, infringing on the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises in Xinjiang, and negatively impacting the human rights of Xinjiang residents of various ethnic groups in the name of "human rights."

"The United States should immediately cease such erroneous practices. China will take necessary measures and maintain the lawful rights and interests of the Chinese firms in a steadfast manner," the spokesperson said.

